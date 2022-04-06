Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc Purchases 3,000,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $102,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after buying an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

