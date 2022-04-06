ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Down 7.7%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 205,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 222,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71.

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

