ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Down 7.7%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 205,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 222,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71.
ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)
