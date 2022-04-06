ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06.

