Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.67

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

AROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.