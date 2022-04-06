Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.43.

NYSE:APAM opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.00%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

