Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down to $74.24

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.24, but opened at $71.09. Arvinas shares last traded at $71.18, with a volume of 271 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.