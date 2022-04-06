Arweave Trading Down 13% This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $34.20 or 0.00077910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $39.98 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000198 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

