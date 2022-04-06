Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. Asana has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,447,500 and have sold 67,172 shares valued at $3,506,757. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Asana by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 135,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Asana by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Asana by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Asana by 92.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

