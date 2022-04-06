Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 9.8%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) shares fell 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.01. 549,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 388,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AOT shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

