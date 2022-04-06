ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) versus Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Head to Head Contrast

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ASE Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ASE Technology and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 4 0 0 2.00 Beam Global 0 2 3 0 2.60

ASE Technology currently has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 70.81%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASE Technology and Beam Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $20.41 billion 0.75 $2.17 billion $1.03 6.75 Beam Global $9.00 million 28.27 -$6.60 million ($0.73) -34.75

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 11.23% 25.07% 10.06% Beam Global -73.28% -23.30% -20.37%

Summary

ASE Technology beats Beam Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Beam Global (Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.