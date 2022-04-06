Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.460-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.57 million.

Shares of ASPU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 131,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,569. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASPU shares. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.