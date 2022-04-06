Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Assure alerts:

IONM opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Assure has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Assure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.