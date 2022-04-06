AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,036 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AZN opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $68.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.