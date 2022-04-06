ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.50. Approximately 771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.90.
ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASUUY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASUSTeK Computer (ASUUY)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for ASUSTeK Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASUSTeK Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.