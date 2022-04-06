ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.