ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

