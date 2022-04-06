ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Down 5.2%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.45. 5,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 18,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of ATIF worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

