Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

AY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. 632,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,549. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -133.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -676.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after buying an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,991,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.