Atlas Protocol (ATP) Hits Market Cap of $831,589.34

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $831,589.34 and $132,966.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.35 or 0.07354130 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.32 or 0.99707061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00053315 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

