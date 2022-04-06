Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.63

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.63 and last traded at $121.54, with a volume of 34451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.51.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

