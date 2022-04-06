Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Atreca alerts:

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 2,130.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 262,234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Atreca by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 118,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 704,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,271. The company has a market cap of $122.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50. Atreca has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.