Attila Market Capitalization Achieves $4.67 Million (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Attila coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $4.67 million and $58,146.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Attila has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00106359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Attila

ATT is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.