Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

