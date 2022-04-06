Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 14140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76.

About Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

