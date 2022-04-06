Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.77

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and traded as high as $20.72. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 46,220 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

