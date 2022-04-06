Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 720 Price Target at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.51) to GBX 720 ($9.44) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.44) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.77) to GBX 715 ($9.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 701.22 ($9.20).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 658.40 ($8.63) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 650.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.59. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($7.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85). The company has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.