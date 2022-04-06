Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.51) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.44) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 701.22 ($9.20).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 660.60 ($8.66) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 32.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 650.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 663.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85).

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

