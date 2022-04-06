Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.51) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.44) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 701.22 ($9.20).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 660.60 ($8.66) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 32.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 650.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 663.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

