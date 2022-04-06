Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $556.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATDRY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 598 ($7.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.98) to GBX 514 ($6.74) in a report on Monday.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

ATDRY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.