Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.62 on Monday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avantor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Avantor by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,672,000 after buying an additional 361,023 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $8,322,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 94.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

