Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVYA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.50. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

