Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.14

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 15692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

The company has a market cap of $591.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 391,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 4,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

