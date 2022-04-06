Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.14

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 15692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.
The company has a market cap of $591.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 391,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 4,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.