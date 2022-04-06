Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $175.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.36.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

