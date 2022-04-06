Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $142,338.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $28,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $609,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.