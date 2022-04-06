AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

AVDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

AVDX opened at 8.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 9.31. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 6.50 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

