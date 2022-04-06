AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.82.

AZEK opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AZEK has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul J. Kardish acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

