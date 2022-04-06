Azuki Price Tops $0.0824 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $930,002.40 and approximately $69,648.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 156.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.03 or 0.07325830 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,861.35 or 1.00226772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.