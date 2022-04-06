AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. AZZ has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $15,536,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,667,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AZZ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AZZ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

