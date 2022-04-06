B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after buying an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

