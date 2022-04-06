B. Riley Weighs in on Exela Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Exela Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.55 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.74. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 344,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 124.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 213,147 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

