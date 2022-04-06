B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). 258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28. The firm has a market cap of £36.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45.

About B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

