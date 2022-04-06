Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 541,713 shares.The stock last traded at $8.49 and had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $717.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375 in the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.