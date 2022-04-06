Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 4,095 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 51,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.