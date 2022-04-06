Bank of America Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

BAC stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 132,764 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 682.0% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 92,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 165,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.