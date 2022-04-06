Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.06

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.06 and traded as low as $18.60. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 2,510 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 8.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

