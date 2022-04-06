Barclays Boosts Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €40.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from €37.50 ($41.21) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

TLGHY stock remained flat at $$17.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

