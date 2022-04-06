Barclays Cuts Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 230

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from SEK 255 to SEK 230 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

