Barclays Lowers Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 780

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.69) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.10) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 770.83 ($10.11).

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 623.80 ($8.18) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 637.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 648.45. The company has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22.

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.79) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,230.16). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.46), for a total transaction of £304,614.15 ($399,493.97). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

