Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,275,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 12,325,104 shares.The stock last traded at $7.71 and had previously closed at $7.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.60.

Get Barclays alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.