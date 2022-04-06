Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,275,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 12,325,104 shares.The stock last traded at $7.71 and had previously closed at $7.83.

BCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 81.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 84.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

