Barclays Raises OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target to €48.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from €45.00 ($49.45) to €48.00 ($52.75) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of OMVKY traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,916. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

