BARK (NYSE:BARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BARK alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. BARK has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in BARK in the 4th quarter worth about $4,091,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BARK (BARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.